The Legend Of Zelda Movie Casts A Familiar TV Star As The Villainous Ganondorf

The "Legend of Zelda" movie is starting to take shape. The live-action movie based on the hugely popular video game series of the same name already released a first look at the games-accurate Link and Zelda, who will be played by relative newcomers Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason, respectively.

But what is a hero without a villain? As we wait for more news of the production of Wes Ball's take on the Nintendo video game franchise, New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan took to Twitter to share some casting news for the film.

"I've been hearing the iconic series villain Ganondorf is played by Australian actor Uli Latukefu, best known for the show 'Young Rock,'" Buchanan wrote.

Ganondorf is the name for the human form of Ganon, the main antagonist of the "The Legend of Zelda" franchise who made his debut in the original video game. In that game, Ganon appeared as a big pig-like demon, before the human-form known as Ganondorf made his debut in "Ocarina of Time."

As for Uli Latukefu, he's an Australian actor of Tongan descent, best known for playing a young version of Dwayne Johnson in the NBC comedy "Young Rock." He also played Cole in "Alien: Covenant," and the superhero The Champion, son of Teth-Adam, in the unfortunate disaster that was "Black Adam." Latukefu also played Shephard Turei in "MaXXXine" and Byamba in "Marco Polo."

This is still not an official announcement, and we have not seen a single image of what Latukefu could look like in the role of Ganondorf. This version of the character has never appeared in an adaptation; when "The Legend of Zelda" got a cartoon in the '80s, they only included his Ganon demon form. But there are reasons to be excited about this movie, mostly because of Wes Ball.