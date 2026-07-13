5 Best Sam Neill Movies That Aren't Jurassic Park

The world has lost a truly great actor. Best known for playing Alan Grant in "Jurassic Park," Sam Neill has died at the age of 78. Neill was a steadily working actor for decades dating back to the 1970s, but he fully began to break out in the '80s thanks to his roles in movies like "Dead Calm." Of course, he cemented his place in cinema history by portraying Dr. Grant in Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking 1993 blockbuster, and he reprised the role several times in the ensuing years.

However, Neill's career was long and fruitful, and he had many great movies under his belt that didn't have the word "Jurassic" in the title. For instance, he played a pivotal role in 1990's "The Hunt for Red October" (one of the greatest movies ever made about the Cold War), and he also had a key role in the Oscar-winning drama "The Piano." But Neill's impressive list of credits didn't die off, as he worked steadily right up until his passing.

In the 2000s and 2010s, he racked up credits in movies such as "The Hunter" and even made a rather memorable cameo in Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok." The actor's talents were varied and his resume vast, spanning over 150 credits across more than 50 years. As a tribute to his decades of memorable work in cinema, we're going to highlight some of Sam Neill's very best movies beyond "Jurassic Park." Let's get into it.