The Movie That Had Director John Carpenter Wanting To Quit Hollywood

John Carpenter's 1992 film "Memoirs of an Invisible Man" was a departure for the director. Throughout the 1980s, Carpenter directed many notable genre films that affected a direct and guileless style that roped in many fans and critics. His 1980s "hot streak" included "Escape from New York," "The Thing," "Christine," "Starman," and "Big Trouble in Little China." Although his 1987 film "Prince of Darkness" was nonsensical, it has many defenders, and his 1988 film "They Live" is now considered a seminal anti-establishment punk-rock text of the Reagan era.

That streak seems to have ended with "Memoirs," however. Although the film is slick, entertaining, and boasts some excellent special effects, many Carpenter fans felt a little off-put by the director's attempts to helm a comedic Chevy Chase vehicle. In "Memoirs," Chase plays a stock market guy who is accidentally exposed to an invisibility experiment. The film follows his travails as he adjusts to his lack of opacity, addressing some of the more practical concerns one might face being invisible. For one, he can't pick up a knife and form because he can't see his hands, and then, when eating, he can see his food after he swallows it. He can't sleep because he can see through his eyelids. That sort of thing.

It seems that shooting "Memoirs" was a nightmare for Carpenter. One can tell from his work that Carpenter is a very efficient director, knowing instinctively where to put a camera, how to light a scene, and how to straightforwardly direct an actor. It was rare that Carpenter worked with "movie stars" like Chevy Chase and the film's leading actress Daryl Hannah. In a 2023 interview with Variety, Carpenter revealed that he nearly quit movies altogether after working with certain "personalities."