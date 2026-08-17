Lanterns Episode 1 Addresses One Major Fan Controversy Right Away

In darkest day, in blackest spoilers: This article discusses major plot details from the series premiere of "Lanterns."

Trust is a hard thing to come by even in the best of times, so you can understand why fans have remained leery about the prospects of a Green Lantern show — especially one that isn't even called "Green Lantern." To be fair, HBO hasn't been anything other than straight shooters when it comes to what we can expect from "Lanterns." The latest DC installment has been touted from the start as a superhero twist on "True Detective," which paints a picture of a grounded, washed-out, and somewhat irreverent take on the property. The series premiere lives up to each and every one of those buzzwords, beginning and ending with a far more dour take on this world than anything else we've seen from James Gunn's rebooted universe.

But "Lanterns" co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King haven't ignored the biggest criticism of their series in recent weeks: Where the heck is all the green? Their approach becomes readily apparent within the first 10 minutes or so. After spending an entire childhood preparing for this moment, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart is now under the tutelage of the fabled Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler). The only rub is, instead of being a gracious and generous mentor to his younger counterpart, this version of Hal is stubborn and sullen and in no mood to give up his power. Of course he doesn't bother wearing his suit.

But he wasn't always like this. The opening scene depicts a rookie (and digitally de-aged) Hal in all his glory. Optimistic. Heroic. And, yes, wearing green. Right away, "Lanterns" shows us why it deserved some benefit of the doubt all along.