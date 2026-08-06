Before Robert Pattinson's Primetime, Stream This Must-Watch Documentary On Paramount+

If you were obsessed with "To Catch a Predator" when it initially aired (and I'll admit that I was), you might've felt a little queasy about the show's whole aesthetic. On one hand, catching sexual predators who were likely to harm children at some point (if they hadn't already) is a wholly worthy cause. Most episodes followed the same formula: The volunteer organization Perverted-Justice would use an actor to play a child who's stumbled into the wrong online forum. We'd see the creepy text messages, and listen to the skin-crawling phone conversations between a grown man and an actor posing as underage prey. By this point, you were ready for these monsters to get exposed.

What bothered me, and bothered Osit as well, was that you were primed to laugh at these men's pathetically clumsy come-ons. You knew they were going to get arrested, so there was no air of danger. And when Chris Hansen made his grand appearance (sometimes with a quip before issuing his catchphrase "Why don't you have a seat?"), you were geared to feel schadenfreude as the host destroyed these guys' lives. Justifiably? Of course. But this is a gravely serious issue, one that requires a helluva lot more levity than Hansen's grandstanding allowed.

"Predators" ultimately puts Hansen on the spot, and Osit conducts a brutally uncomfortable interview. Most people probably know what brought about the show's downfall, but for those who don't, I'll let them discover this for themselves. I can't recommend "Predators" more highly (just make sure you're not watching these Predators instead). I just hope "Primetime" does this subject justice as well.