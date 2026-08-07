One Night Only Director Talks About The Movie's Soon-To-Be Iconic Final Location [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "One Night Only."

How many romantic comedies have been set in New York City? How many tearful separations, sweeping romantic gestures, and grand reunions has the Big Apple hosted on screen? Suffice it to say, the answer is "a lot." But "One Night Only," the newest romantic comedy from "Anyone But You" director Will Gluck, does something many rom-coms fail to do: In addition to its high-concept premise involving two characters meeting on the only night each year in which two single people can legally have sex, this movie features a distinct real-world location that factors heavily into its plot.

Instead of meeting at the top of the Empire State Building (like rom-com royalty Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in "Sleepless in Seattle"), the end of the movie sees Owen (Callum Turner) realizing he can find Allie (Monica Barbaro) at a spot that means a lot to her: The Little Red Lighthouse under the George Washington Bridge, which is the setting of her favorite children's book. I've seen a lot of New York-set romances, but I've never seen this location (or even heard of it), so when I interviewed Gluck, I had to ask him about enshrining it in the NYC rom-com canon.

"The Lighthouse means a lot to me, which is why I wrote that," Gluck explained. "I grew up very close to it. That book, 'Little Red Lighthouse,' is a real book that my parents read to me [...] No one on the crew knew it existed. And I've shot a few movies in New York City now, and I really liked shooting places that you haven't seen in other movies, which is why we do the whole Empire State Building fake-out. I love going to locations that have never been shot before [...] New York — living, breathing New York — is so much more than the tourist attractions."