Alan Hale Jr. Starred In A Legendary TV Actor's Western Series For 6 Episodes

In the late 1950s, a pre-"Gilligan's Island" Alan Hale Jr. appeared in a recurring role on "The Texan." This particular gig saw him share the screen with Rory Calhoun, in what was one of his most notable TV Western roles. In fact, the man who became best known as The Skipper played two separate characters on the Western show.

By the time Hale Jr. debuted as Captain Jonas Grumby on "Gilligan's Island" in 1964, he was a seasoned acting pro with multiple credits under his belt. On the film side he'd collaborated with everyone from Gregory Peck to Kirk Douglas. But he was most prolific on the small screen, to the extent that if you take a close look at his career you can pretty much chart the history of Western TV series from the 1950s through to the end of the 1960s.

Hale. Jr appeared in the forgotten Western gem that changed TV forever "Cheyenne," and acted opposite a young Clint Eastwood in "Rawhide." He showed up in multiple episodes of "Gunsmoke," visited "Bonanza" and guested on "The Gene Autry Show" several times. Hale Jr. even fronted his own Western series in 1958 with "Casey Jones." That same year, he shared the screen with Calhoun's Bill Longley in "The Texan."

This series was relatively short-lived compared to some of the other shows of the era, running from 1958 to 1960 on CBS. It saw Calhoun's legendary gunslinger traverse the post-Civil War Texas landscape, visiting various towns and usually encountering some sort of trouble in the process. Hale Jr. found himself part of that trouble on multiple occasions, playing the character Sculley in five episodes of Season 2. But Sculley wasn't actually the only role Hale Jr. played on "The Texan."