Violent Night Almost Had A Credits Scene Introducing Mrs. Claus, But It Wasn't Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell looks like she fits perfectly in "Violent Night 2" as a strong Mrs. Claus who is just as resilient a warrior as her husband. But that character's trajectory was almost much different.

As Kelly McCormick informed us, the first "Violent Night" wouldn't have put Bell in the role, and it would have drastically changed the sequel:

"We almost put a button in the back of 'Violent Night' with Mrs. Claus. If we would've done that, she would've been somebody totally different in this one, and it would've been a different movie, if she was already introduced. So it was really hard. To be honest, we overthought it to the point where we never made an offer for the role of Mrs. Claus."

That means we won't hear about who might have played the original role, because they didn't have anyone locked down. That sounds like fate or some old-fashioned Christmas magic coming together to allow Kristen Bell to join "Violent Night 2."

For McCormick's part, she didn't think they would be able to get Bell to sign on. The producer said, "Just kind of through divine intervention, Kristen just sort of appeared. A lot of it was because David Harbour and she have a long friendship, and I am obsessed with her. I was like, 'Oh my God, we'll never get her. Are you kidding? She's busy and she's amazing.' And I don't even know. That's like Christmas happening for the movie if we get Kristen.'"

But her Christmas wish came true. "She's just honestly perfect," McCormick added. "What she does as a character is this very loving sort of push toward Santa understanding how to get back on the nice list and also kicking major ass. Having the permission to do that because she's just Kristen Bell as Mrs. Claus, she's just that cool."

"Violent Night 2" hits theaters on December 4, 2026, just in time for the holidays.