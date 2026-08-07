The Secret Reacher Character That's Quietly Appeared In (Almost) Every Season [Set Visit]

Prime Video's "Reacher" is all about the action, but there's also a fair number of easter eggs for the more dedicated fans to discover. For example, Jack Reacher actually exists in the world of a Stephen King sci-fi epic, and star Alan Ritchson managed to sneak in a cameo from author Lee Child. But there's an even deeper level to the "Reacher" easter egg iceberg — a level no fan was even aware existed. I'm talking about the Trish level. Yes, "Reacher" has featured a secret character since its second season, and nobody except the production design team knew about it.

Who's Trish? Well, as production designer Naz Goshtasbpour explained during a recent set visit attended by /Film, she's quietly been one of the few characters to reappear in multiple seasons of "Reacher." The show is essentially an anthology series, with Ritchson's hero remaining the only constant as the various seasons bring in all-new casts. But Trish has been quietly toiling away in the background as one of the only other recurring characters, all while fans around the world remained oblivious.

Goshtasbpour revealed how she and the set decorators create backstories for the unseen characters of "Reacher." "What we also like to do is when we dress the cubicles [...] everybody personalizes their workstation. So we like to [...] come up with a backstory of who sits at that desk, even though nobody's there in our story. And we came up with a character named Trish."

Trish first "appeared" (without actually appearing) in "Reacher" Season 2, returned for Season 3, and now, she's back once again for Season 4.