Jack Reacher Exists In The World Of A Stephen King Sci-Fi Epic

In Stephen King's 2009 sci-fi novel "Under the Dome," a strange phenomenon plagues a small town in Maine. On October 21, 2017, the town of Chester's Mill gets separated from the rest of the world by an invisible, dome-shaped barrier. This abrupt structure has no discernible origin and causes several fatalities, leaving the local government and the town's populace in complete disarray. Only Dale "Barbie" Barbara and Jackie Wettington, who have strong ties to the Army, have the wherewithal to navigate the situation from within and arrive at a solution. Other players contribute to this situation as well, but their personal motivations often interfere with the greater good, making an already dire crisis even worse. King drives the immediacy and the helplessness of the situation home with multi-character perspectives, creating a character-dense story about fear in the face of the unknown.

What does this tale of human perseverance and isolation have in common with the fast-paced, action-packed world of Lee Child's "Jack Reacher" novels? Well, at first glance, nothing. Child's Reacher is the peak of hypermasculine power fantasy, cushioned by a personal moral code that affirms that bad guys should always be punished. This former military policeman towers over everyone and beats up thugs like he means it, and is trained with such precision that he fares even better in an unarmed fight. This near-invulnerability is complemented with an ability to adapt to insane scenarios, making him a formidable undercover agent who goes to any lengths to not blow his cover. More importantly, Reacher is the definition of a chill dude who minds his own business unless you've done something horrible to deserve a beating (or worse).

Surprisingly, Reacher's military background ties into King's "Under the Dome," as King presents Jack Reacher as a real person in this fictional world, even though he's not physically present during the events. Let us take a closer look at this connection.