There are certain professions we know about only through the movies. Assassins, for one. If the movies are to be believed, the world is lousy with professional assassins, and they all live rich, exciting lifestyles because of the immense cash they haul in from professionally murdering people. Movies also often assure me that there are secret police detectives everywhere, constantly bagging bad guys and generally keeping me safe from an ill-defined scourge of criminal villainy.

And, of course, I know exactly what spies do, thanks to the movies. James Bond in particular has taught me that government spies spend a lot of time using fun, high-tech gadgets in beautiful international locations, stopping rogue billionaires and evil foreign governments from enacting mad doomsday plans. James Bond has a license to kill, so I know that spies are legally permitted to commit murder. Also, they get to have lots and lots of sex. That part is definitely a key factor of the average male's spy-game fantasy.

The spy fantasy is so pervasive in popular culture that spy movies are being made pretty constantly. Some lean heavily into secrets and intrigue, while others skip trippingly over to the bright and comedic, but all of them offer a fascinating glimpse into a secret world that civilians don't ordinarily get to see. Spies have secret information that allows them to tinker with the vast machinery that runs everything, and we love seeing them do it. We have a long list of the best spy movies ever.

Below is a list of five largely forgotten spy movies of varying tones that are still great in the '20s. They come from across several decades, but each one is enjoyable to a modern audience. Read and memorize these titles, agent. This message will self-destruct.