Walter Matthau's Gritty '70s Crime Thriller Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

The gritty crime thriller is a subgenre that continues to thrive, sparking the imaginations and excitement of filmmakers and audiences alike. In January 2026 alone, we've seen the release of several types of these films: Gus Van Sant's "Dead Man's Wire" and Joe Carnahan's "The Rip" are two major examples. Even genre hybrids like the horror/crime thriller "Night Patrol" get a big boost out of their relationship to the subgenre. Like so many subgenres and genres, a big draw of the gritty crime thriller is its structure and tropes, and as such, it's always fun to follow along with the procedural aspects of a crime thriller. Whether it's a movie about a heist, a hostage situation, a pressure cooker showdown, or some combination of all of the above, the subgenre has no shortage of great films to its name.

But which film started the whole craze? Like any art form, cinema and its genres and subgenres exist on a spectrum, so picking an origin point is always tricky. It's far easier to point out quintessential examples, and when it comes to gritty crime thrillers, 1974's "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three" is simply one of the best ever made. It's got so much going for it: a fantastic premise, a vibrant setting shot on location, and an ensemble of great character actors. It also has its own unique quirks, the most prominent of which is the casting of Walter Matthau in the lead role. Now that the film is streaming on Prime Video, you owe it to yourself to check it out.