Western Legend James Coburn Starred In One Of Michael Crichton's Lesser-Known Adaptations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The films of James Coburn are impressively varied in genre, showcasing the actor's range and charisma. There's no doubt, however, that the man's a legend thanks to his work in Westerns. He rose to fame as a direct result of appearing in them, beginning with no less than a Budd Boetticher movie (1959's "Ride Lonesome") and continuing with the classic "Seven Samurai" Western adaptation "The Magnificent Seven" just a year later in 1960. On television, he also turned up in numerous long-running Western series, from "Tales of Wells Fargo" to "Bonanza." His natural grit mixed with a wry gleam in his eye made him perfect for everything from lawmen and soldiers to shady outlaws. It's his knack for being morally ambiguous on screen that led him to play suave con men and secret agents, too. By the early 1970s, Coburn had built up a surprisingly varied body of work.

In 1972, in between Sergio Leone's bitter satire "Duck, You Sucker!" and a broader Western comedy, "The Honkers," Coburn starred in "The Carey Treatment," a movie that was both of its time and a little ahead of it. Coburn plays Dr. Peter Carey, a pathologist who joins the staff of a Boston hospital only to stumble into foul play when it seems like the daughter of a friend was killed during a botched abortion procedure. The film was based on the novel "A Case of Need," by Jeffery Hudson. It so happens Hudson was a pseudonym for Michael Crichton and the only time the author used that name. While the name confusion may account for part of why the film is still a lesser-known Crichton movie adaptation, "The Carey Treatment" ran into more issues than that during its production. Which is a shame, because it deserves more recognition than it gets.