The Original Planet Of The Apes Movie Was Almost Directed By A Comedy Legend

If you've ever been a "Planet of the Apes" movie fan, you know how difficult it can be for non-fans to take you and the films seriously. Sure, us "Apes" heads have it easier these days. After all, the last several entries in the franchise, particularly those directed by Matt Reeves, are largely regarded as the thematically rich and emotionally intelligent sci-fi epics they are.

Before the Rupert Wyatt-helmed "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released in 2011, however, the "Apes" movies had a dubious reputation. For starters, director Tim Burton's 2001 "Planet of the Apes" remake infamously fumbled the ball for "Apes" fans and Burton fans alike. Additionally, a prevailing retrospective consensus regarding the "Planet of the Apes" movies produced from 1968-1973 was that they were hopelessly dated. Even John Chambers' award-winning makeup looked hokey to 21st century eyes.

Steadfast "Apes" fans know that such reactions are nothing new, of course, as numerous folks have had an aversion to the property before actually sitting down with it and discovering just how much richness it holds. To be fair to them, the absurdism inherent to the franchise's premise has always been intentional, as author Pierre Boulle's original 1963 "Planet of the Apes" novel was very plainly a satire using sci-fi concepts. This is also likely the reason that film producer Arthur P. Jacobs initially wanted Blake Edwards to bring "Planet of the Apes" to the big screen in 1968.

According to the AFI Catalog, the main reason Edwards didn't direct the film is because its production was delayed, which is when Franklin J. Schaffner came aboard. But while it may seem like the movie dodged a bullet in not being directed by the comedy legend, Edwards' version may not have been all that different from what we got.