Tom Selleck's Creepy '70s Horror Movie Is The Perfect Cult Classic To Watch On Tubi

Tom Selleck might have lost out on the role of Indiana Jones, but by that point he had already played a museum curator who finds himself at the center of a supernatural debacle. Before he broke through as Thomas Magnum in "Magnum, P.I.," Selleck played James Robertson in "Daughters of Satan," a horror film that saw the young actor in his first leading role. The movie itself has been long forgotten, but it's well worth a watch over on Tubi, not only because it's Selleck's first time as star, but because it's equally hilarious and dark.

"Daughters of Satan" is directed by Hollingsworth Morse, who's best known for his prolific TV directing career. Aside from overseeing 50 episodes of "The Lone Ranger," Morse directed installments of "Zorro," "The Dukes of Hazzard," and "The Fall Guy," just to name a few. In 1972, he helmed one of his few films. "Daughters of Satan" was equal parts horror B-movie and exploitation film, infused with the paranoia of the Satanic Panic era before that mass delusion had even begun to filter its way throughout society in the 1980s.

Selleck was coming to the movie with a fairly slight filmography. Having made his screen debut on two episodes of "The Dating Game" in 1965 and '67, he had embarked on an acting career and seen modest success. Throughout the 1970s, Selleck starred in commercials and bit parts while working his way towards stardom. By the end of the decade, he secured a recurring role as private investigator Lance White in "The Rockford Files," before finally debuting in "Magnum, P.I." in 1980. But back in 1972, he was still very much an up-and-comer.