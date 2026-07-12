Before Jurassic Park, Michael Crichton Wrote A Cheesy '80s Sci-Fi Movie Starring Tom Selleck

Michael Crichton published his first novel, the hard-boiled crime novel "Odds On," in 1966 under the nom de plume John Lange, a handle he used for many of his early works. The first book published under his real name was "The Andromeda Strain" in 1969, the author's sixth novel. "Strain" was a big hit, and it was adapted into a very good and respectably successful movie in 1971, making it the first movie to be based on one of Crichton's works.

Crichton, however, was bitten by the movie bug and dove into films shortly thereafter. In 1973, he was credited as the screenwriter on Jeannot Szwarc's voyeurism thriller "Extreme Close-Up." That was followed very swiftly by "Westworld" the same year, a film about a robot-based amusement park that Crichton wrote and directed. "Westworld" was a proper blockbuster, and it penetrated deep into the popular consciousness, eventually leading to a hit TV remake on HBO in 2013.

Crichton then began to rack up multiple writer/director credits over the course of the next few years. In 1978, he wrote and directed "Coma," adapted from Robin Cook's novel. Also in 1978, he adapted his own novel "The Great Train Robbery" to the big screen as "The First Great Train Robbery." His next film was the intense "Looker" in 1981, a movie about models who die after getting cosmetic surgery. Sadly, it bombed.

It was in 1984 that Crichton wrote and directed his cheesiest movie, "Runaway," available on Tubi as of this writing. The film unfolds in the near-future of 1991, when non-humanoid robots are in common usage but are still unreliable enough to require a special police squad to track down and destroy the ones that malfunction. Malfunctioning robots are called Runaways. The central cop character, Sergeant Ramsay, was played by Tom Selleck.