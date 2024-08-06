The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1980's Magnum P.I.

The 1980s are often viewed as a pop cultural wasteland: a post-disco, style-over-substance hellscape where music videos turned vacuous bands and singers into chart-topping titans, blockbuster-chasing executives drained films of personality and artistic merit, and television pandered to a benumbed viewership with hacky sitcoms, formula dramas, and risible nighttime soaps. This was only half-true.

There was a good bit of dreck polluting the multiplexes and the airwaves throughout the eight-year Reagan era (and the Bush I hangover), but you'd have to be a killjoy to have lived through that time and turned up your nose at the bevy of brilliant artists who were working at their absolute peak. Prince, Spielberg, Streep, Selleck ... yes, Selleck. Tom Selleck.

For eight immensely entertaining seasons, Tom Selleck was the handsomest, charmingest, mustachioed-est private detective on television as Magnum P.I. The creation of small-screen hit makers Donald P. Bellisario ("Quantum Leap," "NCIS") and Glen A. Larson ("Battlestar Galactica," "The Fall Guy"), the series whisked viewers off once a week to Hawaii, where Selleck's smooth-talking investigator routinely took time out from luxuriating in a mansion he did not own to solve crimes with the assistance of his pals T.C. (Roger E. Mosley) and Rick (Larry Manetti). The estate's owner, Robin Masters (voiced by Orson Welles), is never seen, but Magnum's fun-loving lifestyle is constantly cramped by Masters' humorless manservant Higgins (John Hillerman). Magnum and Higgins are initially thorns in each other's side, but they eventually settle into a warmly antagonistic relationship that gives the show a surprising bit of heart.

Between the Mike Post theme song, the very cherry Ferrari Magnum pushes around the island and that Detroit Tigers ballcap (which became an especially trendy piece of apparel when they won the 1984 World Series), it didn't get more '80s than "Magnum P.I." — and the show has dated surprisingly well! Since the series continues to be popular on streaming, let's take a moment to salute the cast members who are still with us (and show some love to those who've since departed).