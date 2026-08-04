Batman: Caped Crusader Features A Flower-Themed Femme Fatale — But It's Not Poison Ivy

Spoilers for "Batman: Caped Crusader" Season 2 Episode 7, "Her Dark Reflection."

"Batman: Caped Crusader" makes a point of not depicting classic Batman villains in the ways most fans would expect. Series developer Bruce Timm, most famous as co-creator of the beloved "Batman: The Animated Series," has made it clear he didn't just want to revive that show, but do something unique.

Hence, last season on "Caped Crusader," we had a Harvey Dent/Two-Face (Deidrich Bader) who actually became a better person after getting acid thrown in his face. "Caped Crusader" Season 2 brings in many more of the Gotham City rogues gallery A-list, and the revamping doesn't stop.

The most baffling change is, unfortunately, also the villain who gets the most screen time: Eddie Nygma/The Riddler (Ronan Raftery). Here, he's not a genius obsessed with puzzles, riddles, and proving himself smarter than Batman; he's a Tommy gun-wielding gangster. (The nickname seems to refer to how he "riddles" his victims with bullets, which ... not the most intuitive label.) The "Caped Crusader" Riddler is genuinely despicable, but at least he gets his comeuppance in "Her Dark Reflection."

The "Caped Crusader" Season 2 trailer showed a red-haired woman dressed in green who fights with a whip. Most Bat-fans, yours truly included, rushed to the conclusion this was Poison Ivy. "Batman: The Animated Series" featured Ivy (Diane Pershing) heavily and has shaped future portrayals, and depicting her as a glamorous, film noir femme fatale feels like the kind of reinvention that'd fit in "Caped Crusader."

But we were wrong. The villainess is actually a much more obscure plant-themed DC character: Rose and Thorn, named for her contrasting dual personalities. To underline how under the radar Rose and Thorn are, this is their first appearance in animation.