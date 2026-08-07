Jackie Gleason's Short-Lived '50s Sitcom Is An Influential Masterpiece Worth Revisiting

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If you've ever seen any sitcom, then you've probably seen "The Honeymooners." If you were to remove Jackie Gleason's celebrated 1955 comedy series from history, you would rewrite the entire map of popular culture. Between "The Honeymooners" and 1951's "I Love Lucy," the template for the sitcom medium was firmly established, and every single show that has followed copied stories, situations, character types, or timing from one of them. Those two shows are the grandparents of everything you watch.

You might have absorbed elements of "The Honeymooners" without even realizing it. Ralph Kramden (Gleason) serves as the template for every sitcom about a short-tempered, money-hungry male protagonist. Ralph is a non-intellectual blue-collar boob who loves billiards and bowling. One can see echoes of Ralph Kramden in Archie Bunker, Al Bundy, Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin, Doug Heffernan, and hundreds of others. Ralph's wife, Alice (Audrey Meadows), is also a universal character type seen in every sitcom protagonist's long-suffering spouse. Ralph's clueless best friend Ed Norton (Art Carney) is echoed in every dippy neighbor/best friend throughout sitcom history. Kramer from "Seinfeld" is a child of Norton.

And, of course, many of you might have seen "The Flintstones," which is a clean ripoff of "The Honeymooners." Ralph Kramden and Fred Flintstone are practically the same character, while Barney Rubble is wholly Norton in voice and demeanor.

Despite the show's reputation and influence, it's rare to find someone in the '20s who has seen "The Honeymooners" first-hand. Some Gen-Xers might have seen reruns as kids, but the series — perhaps because of its dated humor — hasn't persisted into the present. The closest we came was a "Honeymooners" feature film in 2005 starring Cedric the Entertainer. It bombed.

Maybe we should re-watch "The Honeymooners" and learn a little history.