South Park's Creators Made A Forgotten Live-Action Political Sitcom

From April 4 to May 23, 2001, Comedy Central ran eight episodes of a 30-minute sitcom called "That's My Bush!," a sendup of the then-active George W. Bush administration. The premise of the show was as broad as possible. George W. Bush (Timothy Bottoms) was in the White House, but his life was more akin to that of an old-fashioned, 1980s-era workplace sitcom than that of a sitting president. There was a noisy, obnoxious laugh track paired with bright, even TV lighting, making the show look deliberately old-fashioned and artificial. Kurt Fuller played the buttoned-down killjoy Karl Rove, while Carrie Quinn Dolin played Laura Bush.

More than being a spoof of the Bush administration, however (and there was plenty to spoof), "That's My Bush!" was a satire of all-American sitcoms. Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker (of "South Park" fame) merely used the White House as a backdrop to mock dated sitcom tropes that Gen-Xers had deeply internalized. The stories involved modern politics (there were episodes devoted to the death penalty, abortion, etc.), but it was the stylized, satirical artificiality that was the real star.

To that end, "That's My Bush!" made extensive use of "zany" stock sitcom characters. There was a slovenly neighbor named Larry (John D'Aquino), a ditzy secretary named Princess (Kristen Miller), and a put-upon maid named Maggie (Marcia Wallace of "The Simpsons"). W was also given the catchphrase, "One of these days, Laura, I'm gonna punch you in the face!" When Bottoms read the line, he delivered it with theatrical aplomb, and the "live studio audience" usually chanted along in unison before erupting in applause. This was, of course, a parody of Jackie Gleason's domestic abuse joke from "The Honeymooners" which had the Great One chanting "One of these days, Pow! Right in the kisser!" Or "Pow! Straight to the moon!"