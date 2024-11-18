Why Team America: World Police Was Temporarily Banned 10 Years After Its Release

There really just isn't another movie on this planet quite like "Team America: World Police." Directed by "South Park" co-creator Trey Parker from a script by Parker, fellow "South Park" co-creator Matt Stone, and Pam Brady, "Team America" is loosely a riff on the 1960s British TV series "Thunderbirds," using marionettes and various other forms of puppetry to create the entire movie. It's weird, it's vulgar, and the vast majority of the jokes have aged like milk, but there is some incredible craftsmanship on display and it's an interesting time capsule for the "edgy" comedy of 2004 and global politics at the time. "Team America" is about an international counterterrorism team taking on North Korean dictator Kim Jung Il, who himself is represented in a cartoonish puppet form. There's lots of swearing, some puppet-on-puppet violence, and even an explicit puppet sex scene, and somehow it's also apparently Jodie Foster's favorite movie. "Team America" has gained plenty of notoriety over the years, but it was still a bit of a shock when it was temporarily banned from theaters a full decade later.

This strange, controversial film has always had a small cult following who love its decidedly un-PC humor, but it got a bit of a resurrection in 2014 due to another controversial movie helmed by "Superbad" directors Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg: "The Interview." Both films poked serious fun at North Korea, and unfortunately in this case, they got poked back.