Jodie Foster's Favorite Movie Is A Controversial Comedy That's Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary

Jodie Foster's career has been famously wild. As a child, she appeared in lightweight Disney films like "Napoleon and Samantha" and "Freaky Friday," while also taking the world by surprise playing an underage sex worker in Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver." Throughout the 1980s, she successfully continued acting as she grew, appearing in films like "Foxes," "The Hotel New Hampshire," and "The Accused," for which she won her first Academy Award. In 1991, Foster won her second Oscar for playing FBI cadet Clarice Starling in Jonathan Demme's bleak serial killer thriller "The Silence of the Lambs," one of the few films to win "The Big Five" Oscars (Actor, Actress, Screenplay, Director, and Picture). That same year, Foster made her directorial debut with the child-prodigy drama "Little Man Tate."

From then on, Foster was a Hollywood staple, leading multiple high-profile studio dramas like "Maverick," Robert Zemeckis' "Contact," and "Anna and the King." She also worked with David Fincher on "Panic Room" and with Spike Lee on "Inside Man." In 2007, Foster finally came out, acknowledging her partner of 12 years, and that they were raising kids together, becoming an even more visible queer icon. In 2011, she directed a sweet and odd psychological drama called "The Beaver" with her "Maverick" co-star Mel Gibson. Most recently, Foster appeared in the 2023 Netflix biopic "Nyad" and in the fourth season of "True Detective." Damn, what an impressive run.

In 2023, Foster was interviewed by Greta Lee in Interview Magazine, and Foster spoke a little bit about her favorite movies. When Lee, the star of "Past Lives," asked Foster which movie everyone should see at least once, her answer was startling. She initially mentioned that everyone should see "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which was still in theaters at the time, but then proceeded to recommend the 2004 puppet-based spoof film "Team America: World Police." Yes, seriously.