Tony Director Matt Johnson Gave Star Dominic Sessa An Unconventional Piece Of Advice Before Filming Began [Exclusive]

"I wasn't originally going to make this movie."

That's what "Tony" director Matt Johnson told me during an interview about his new film, which takes place over one impactful summer in the teenaged life of eventual chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain. It sounds like the casting process was presenting a seemingly unsurmountable hurdle ... until Johnson met with Dominic Sessa, who had a breakout role in 2023 opposite Paul Giamatti in the new Christmas classic, "The Holdovers."

"I met him in New York and we talked for two hours at a restaurant, then we left, and I turned to my producer, Matt Miller, and I said, 'Okay, I think we should shoot this movie with this kid tomorrow. He's ready. Let's just put him on camera,'" Johnson recalled.

Then the filmmaker shared the unusual piece of advice he gave to his star:

"So many people ask him, 'What did you do to prepare? What are you thinking? How are you trying to be Anthony Bourdain?' and he's doing a really gracious job of answering these questions legitimately. The truth is, he just has it. I made the movie because he's got it. He is it. I literally told him, 'Don't prepare.' I said, 'Please don't learn anything. I want to put you in these situations and see what happens to you.'"

Now, anyone who has seen the excellent "Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie" knows that Johnson has a bit of a trickster persona, so in the moment, I wasn't actually sure if he was caught up in an exaggerated riff, or if he was actually being sincere. After all, some audiences seem to love it when actors perfectly mimic the person they're portraying. But when I asked if he truly told Sessa to not prepare, Johnson leaned forward and replied, "Yes, and that's why the movie works!"