Tony Director Matt Johnson Reveals 'The Best Scene In The Movie' And Why It Works So Well [Exclusive Interview]

Dominic, I was so impressed with your performance because it's the thing that we always say that we want in biopics. It's capturing the essence of the subject, but never doing an outright imitation. And I was wondering if there was a moment early on on the set or wherever in the process where everything clicked into place for you in terms of setting the tone for what you're going to do for the rest of the shoot.

Dominic Sessa: I don't know. I think the first day of shooting, I had the most lines I probably had in the entire movie, and I have this monologue that I'm saying –

Stavros Halkias: That was the first day?

Dominic Sessa: Yeah, that was the first thing we shot. But I think after that, I felt confident, and just hearing myself say those words, and I don't know, after the first day, I felt really good about it. I don't know. (To Matt) How did you feel?

Matt Johnson: Well, I'm going to tell you something. What I said to my producer right after I met Dom, because I wasn't originally going to make this movie. I met him in New York and we talked for two hours at a restaurant, then we left, and I turned to my producer, Matt Miller, and I said, "Okay, I think we should shoot this movie with this kid tomorrow. He's ready. Let's just put him on camera." Because Dom, you know what? It's in some ways annoying because, and I'm not trying to call you out, but so many people ask him, "What did you do to prepare? What are you thinking? How are you trying to be Anthony Bourdain?" And he's doing a really gracious job of answering these questions legitimately. The truth is, he just has it. I made the movie because he's got it. He is it. I literally told him, "Don't prepare." I said, "Please don't learn anything. I want to put you in these situations and see what happens to you."

Are you serious? Did you really say that to him?

Matt Johnson: Yes, and that's why the movie works! Because you are watching a young man deal with these things in the moment because it's just who he is. And it is maybe an awkward answer and maybe it is in some ways less sexy, but that's the truth of what's in this film, is that you're watching a young guy maybe not wrestle with these exact same things, but wrestle with discovering who he is. And he's on camera, he's just been told within the last five years, "Hey, guess what? You're a movie star now," and he's trying to be like, "Okay, so what does that mean?" That's why I was interested in this film. Because Anthony Bourdain too was told, "Your life is changing and it's out of your control, and you better do your best to, I won't say fake it until you arrive, but don't let anybody know that you're s***-scared and you have no idea what's happening to you." So he just has it, is the answer.

I love that meta component.