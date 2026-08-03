Spider-Man: Brand New Day Learned A Valuable Lesson From Captain America: Civil War

This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

If you haven't heard already, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" made hundreds of internet fan theories come true by revealing that Sadie Sink's character is Jean Grey of the X-Men. Well, an X-Man to be, technically. Sink's Jean is reimagined as a foster kid who drifted through homes after her mother abandoned her, and who wants revenge on the government agency Damage Control for kidnapping her sister Sara (Olivia Booth-Ford).

Jean's presence, of course, establishes where the X-Men will begin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though "Brand New Day" never employs the word "mutant," it's clear that enough have popped up that the government is starting to notice them. The reception Jean's powers get, and what she does with them in this movie, sets up pretty well that the people of the MCU will treat mutants with the expected hate and fear. Jean is also all alone at the movie's end, leaving her in need of the mentorship Charles Xavier can offer.

Minor "X-Men" comic villain Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman, whom you may recognize from "Severance") is reimagined as the director of Damage Control. Metzger tries to harness Jean's telepathic powers, after accidentally killing her sister through similar experiments. Jean breaking free and almost killing him sets Metzger up to return later with an anti-mutant agenda.

The way that "Brand New Day" makes "X-Men" set-up a vital part of the story, and gives Jean a complete character arc, echoes one of the most successful backdoor "MCU" pilots: T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) in "Captain America: Civil War." Audiences got such a strong feel of T'Challa's character in that movie that they actively wanted to spend more time with him in a "Black Panther" movie.