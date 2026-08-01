Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Features One Of The First DC Comics Villains

This article contains spoilers for "Batman: Caped Crusader" Season 2, Episode 4, "The Devil's Due."

"Batman: Caped Crusader" is set in the 1940s, and the show is based on the earliest Batman comics from that decade. You can see that in Batman's design, which resembles his original designs by Bill Finger and Bob Kane (longer ears on his cowl, smaller gloves with no spiked fins, etc.)

Now, "Caped Crusader" has introduced one of the first ever Batman villains: the Mad Monk, who debuted in 1939's "Detective Comics" #31 (by Kane, Gardner Fox, and Sheldon Moldoff) and fought Batman well before now-classic foes like the Joker, the Riddler, etc. Amazingly enough, this is also the first time the Mad Monk has appeared in "Batman" animation, which might be explained by both his relative obscurity and also the horror-tinged overtones of his character. "Caped Crusader," which is aimed at an older audience, can embrace those.

As in the comics, the Monk (voiced by Blythe Melin) is a cult leader. In "The Devil's Due" his flock worships the bat god Barbatos, which pulls from a much later wrinkle to the Batman legend. The Monk's robes are red, but are given new bat motifs resembling Batman's own costume.

The cult believe Batman (Hamish Linklater) is an avatar of Barbatos, and they need his blood to summon their god. At least, that's what the Monk says. The episode's twist is that he does not believe in Barbatos, and is only using the myth to swindle his followers. He even tries to rope Batman into the grift, only to find himself stabbed by one of the true believers he cultivated. "Batman: Caped Crusader" has proven unafraid of supernatural stories, but in this case chose to explore the all-too common trend of phony cult leaders.