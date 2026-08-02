Brand New Day Does One Thing Better Than Every Other Spider-Man Movie

This post contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" looks set to bring Marvel back to life at the box office. Any Spidey film will bring out the crowds, but it turns out this one is actually pretty good. Not only does "Brand New Day" tell a more grounded story that puts Tom Holland's hero through the wringer, the action has been taken up a notch, with multiple in-camera fight scenes that feature extensive wire work. Then there's the webslinging, which has been notably improved to the extent that it not only feels more immersive but actually helps bolster the narrative.

Sony and Marvel Studios have finally given us a Spider-Man movie that's about something. "Brand New Day" sees Holland's Peter Parker struggling to move on following the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," wherein his beloved Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) died and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) had their memories of him wiped. Rather than glossing over such a tectonic event, "Brand New Day" treats it seriously. The events of "No Way Home' represent a kind of trauma that Peter tries but fails to suppress. This is dramatized via a spider-pubescence storyline, in which Peter experiences heightened powers that cause him to become a much more aggressive version of himself and overlook his responsibility to protect the innocent. It's repressed trauma pushing its way to the surface, and director Destin Daniel Cretton uses the webslinging scenes to enhance this theme.

He also draws on multiple sources of inspiration to make some of the most effective and just downright cool webslinging scenes in the history of Spidey flicks. From previous Spider-Man movies to the Insomniac video games, "Brand New Day" feels like a webslinging highlight reel.