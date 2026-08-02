Quote Of The Day By Andrew Stanton: 'Make The Audience Put Things Together.'

Filmmaker Andrew Stanton is best known for his longtime collaboration with Pixar Animation. In 1990, Stanton became only the second animator and the ninth employee overall to join the company that would change the face of big screen animated entertainment forever.

After helping to pioneer the rise of computer animated films, Stanton would go on to to write Pixar's first animated feature, the beloved "Toy Story," and he's been creatively involved with the entire franchise ever since. Outside of giving us the loveable duo of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Stanton wrote and directed the groundbreaking ocean adventure "Finding Nemo," a beautiful story of fatherhood, as well as the Oscar-winning "WALL-E," which was also honored by being entered into the Criterion Collection.

Unfortunately, Stanton stumbled a bit while attempting a transition into live-action filmmaking with the sci-fi adaptation "John Carter," although the film still has some passionate fans (including some here at /Film), and after flopping at the box office, it's become a bit of a cult favorite. But he's since made an impression directing live-action television, having helmed episodes of "Stranger Things," "Breaking Bad," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "For All Mankind."

Most recently, Stanton wrote and co-directed the box office smash-hit "Toy Story 5," proving that he can still deliver the goods at Pixar with just as much heart and humor as when he began his journey into computer animation. During a TED Talk back in 2012, Stanton even offered some insight into how he and the other storytellers at Pixar create such compelling movies — and there's one bit of advice that today's filmmakers and audiences need to understand.