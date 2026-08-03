House Of The Dragon Season 3, Episode 7 Makes The Aemond-Alicent Storyline Even Worse

Bend the knee! This article contains major spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 7.

"House of the Dragon" has a big problem: It doesn't really have likable characters you can root for guilt-free. Of course, that's also the point of its story, i.e. war makes everyone sinners and monsters. Indeed, across the ever-escalating conflict of the Dance of the Dragons, both Team Black and Team Green have committed numerous atrocities, with every primary player having been either entirely complicit in or, if nothing else, somewhat supportive of war crimes and horrendous acts at this stage in the show.

But Season 3 has taken its characters' un-likability to a whole other level. While one can sympathize with the pressures of her newfound job as the queen of Westeros, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has made one frustrating mistake after another lately. She's essentially laid the foundation for her own downfall, even as she continues to grieve the loss of her first born child — though the fact that she refuses to spend time with her only other living son is less justifiable. Meanwhile, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) agreeing to kill her son, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), for Rhaenyra would give Child Protective Services a shock, as would that Aemond-Alicent kiss in the Season 3 premiere.

Yet, that's not even the most disturbing moment involving them to occur on "House of the Dragon" this season. That happens early in Episode 7 when Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) appears to have a full-blown sex scene with his own mother. Sure, this ends up being a fake-out perpetrated by Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), but it's still messed up.