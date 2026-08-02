Alan Hale Jr. Played Two Different Roles On The Hit ABC Sitcom The Love Boat

For nine seasons, "The Love Boat" ferried audiences of the 1970s and '80s away aboard the Pacific Princess for an hour of easy watchin'. Aaron Spelling's beloved series became a Saturday night staple during its run, not only providing a reliable comfort watch but delivering star power in spades with its multiple guests. Across almost a decade, "The Love Boat" welcomed established and future stars, from Gene Kelly and Ginger Rogers to Janet Jackson, Martin Short, and Tom Hanks. The show also hosted almost every member of the "Gilligan's Island" ensemble, including Alan Hale Jr., who appeared in two episodes of "The Love Boat" as separate characters.

Hale Jr. remains best known for playing Captain Jonas Grumby on "Gilligan's Island." But he had a prolific career outside of Sherwood Schwartz's legendary sitcom. Many of his TV roles were in some of the best Western series of all time, but every now and then he left the Old West behind. In the early '50s, for example, he headlined his own spy series, "Biff Baker U.S.A.," which remains one of Hale Jr.'s best roles. Then, there was the time he boarded the Pacific Princess for the first time in 1979.

This was the year he reprised the role of The Skipper in the TV movie "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island," which followed 1978's "Rescue from Gilligan's Island." '79 was also the year Hale Jr. and Jim Backus reunited for low-budget action comedy "Angels Revenge." Compared to that film, The Skipper's "Love Boat" appearance was one of the greatest things he ever did.