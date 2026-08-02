Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is A Secret Remake Of A Controversial Sci-Fi Sequel
Bring me spoilers of Spider-Man! This article discusses major plot details from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
The release of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is notable for several reasons, but the widespread acclaim it's receiving opens up a whole new discussion topic: Can studios combat the idea of "superhero fatigue" somehow? Considering what director Destin Daniel Cretton brings to the action this time around, the answer would seem to involve handing major blockbusters over to established talent who have a strong vision and influences that extend far beyond superhero movies themselves. It sounds a little silly to state something as obvious as that out loud, considering this is what most (if not all) of the best superhero movies have in common. But you might be surprised to realize how often this proves not to be the case.
"Brand New Day" might as well be incontrovertible proof that borrowing from the best can often pay dividends. Look, this is a fitting adventure for Tom Holland's Spidey and one that makes several homages to previous movies in the franchise. By no means is this ashamed to be a superhero movie. But as the story unfolds and the secrets at its heart begin to open up, observant fans may begin to notice many familiar reminders of a very different sort of blockbuster.
Were you expecting to be thinking of 2003's brilliant (and, fine, somewhat controversial) "The Matrix Reloaded" in the middle of a "Spider-Man" sequel? If that sounds ridiculous, just walk with me on this. What starts as a stray reference or two in "Brand New Day" soon transforms into a number of unmistakable parallels with one of the best action movies ever made.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day puts its own spin on several The Matrix Reloaded visuals
Anyone else suddenly consumed by the need to free their mind and wake up to reality, or is it just me? On the surface, there wouldn't seem to be much connecting the ideas at the center of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" with Lana and Lilly Wachowski's "The Matrix Reloaded." But leave it to Destin Daniel Cretton to sneak in some seriously clever Easter eggs that quickly add up the longer it goes on. Whether you pick the red or blue pill, we have a feeling you'll find yourself convinced by the end of this article.
It all starts innocuously enough, when the script (by co-writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers) walks us through the DNA mutations that Peter Parker is currently undergoing. The transformation results in increased strength and enhanced abilities — which is dramatized through the film's own spin on the bullet-time effect made famous in "The Matrix." On its own, Peter dodging shurikens and deftly evading punches in slow motion wouldn't seem quite so noteworthy. But combining that with the film's main villain is where things get really interesting. Sadie Sink's Jean Grey powers of telepathy manifest as physical taking over the bodies of innocent bystanders, using them as hosts to jump from place to place with her thoughts alone. Remind you of, say, Hugo Weaving's villainous Agent Smith violently hijacking "unplugged" civilians while in the Matrix?
What clinched it for me, however, comes later in the film. Jean puts MJ (Zendaya) in mortal danger and walks her off the edge of a skyscraper. Not only does the visual of Peter leaping to her rescue pair well with Neo saving Trinity in midair, but even Michael Giacchino's score echoes that of "The Matrix Reloaded."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has homaged The Matrix before
Look, it's one thing for some internet rando to try and make a case for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" as a secret remake of "The Matrix Reloaded" — it's quite another to examine the evidence straight from the source. Not that director Destin Daniel Cretton has actually come out and stated that he was directly and intentionally leaving breadcrumbs that only "The Matrix" fans would pick up. But, well, he hasn't not said that, either. And, if we may be so bold, it's worth pointing out that he's previously worn his fandom for the Wachowskis' sci-fi movies on his sleeve.
If the evidence in "Brand New Day" isn't convincing enough, simply look back to Cretton's work on 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The movie overtly covers similar territory through its reliance on martial arts, of course, but the filmmaker once went out of his way to mention that he strove to capture the same tone as "The Matrix." If that doesn't prove his "The Matrix" bona fides, then how about the absolute coup of getting legendary cinematographer Bill Pope to step behind the camera on "Shang-Chi" as well? If he went that far to give so much love to that classic franchise, then suddenly I feel much less insane for suggesting that he pulled off a similar trick for "Spider-Man."
If we were given a blank check to take the most popular superhero on Earth and leave our fingerprints on his latest movie, we'd do the exact same thing. If this fun connection is ever officially confirmed, remember where you heard it first, folks.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is now playing in theaters.