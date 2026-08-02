Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is A Secret Remake Of A Controversial Sci-Fi Sequel

Bring me spoilers of Spider-Man! This article discusses major plot details from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

The release of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is notable for several reasons, but the widespread acclaim it's receiving opens up a whole new discussion topic: Can studios combat the idea of "superhero fatigue" somehow? Considering what director Destin Daniel Cretton brings to the action this time around, the answer would seem to involve handing major blockbusters over to established talent who have a strong vision and influences that extend far beyond superhero movies themselves. It sounds a little silly to state something as obvious as that out loud, considering this is what most (if not all) of the best superhero movies have in common. But you might be surprised to realize how often this proves not to be the case.

"Brand New Day" might as well be incontrovertible proof that borrowing from the best can often pay dividends. Look, this is a fitting adventure for Tom Holland's Spidey and one that makes several homages to previous movies in the franchise. By no means is this ashamed to be a superhero movie. But as the story unfolds and the secrets at its heart begin to open up, observant fans may begin to notice many familiar reminders of a very different sort of blockbuster.

Were you expecting to be thinking of 2003's brilliant (and, fine, somewhat controversial) "The Matrix Reloaded" in the middle of a "Spider-Man" sequel? If that sounds ridiculous, just walk with me on this. What starts as a stray reference or two in "Brand New Day" soon transforms into a number of unmistakable parallels with one of the best action movies ever made.