Steven Spielberg's Underappreciated '80s Fantasy Movie Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix

Steven Spielberg has only made one wholly uninteresting movie –- and if you think you can get me to come around on "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," let me assure you that I've rewatched it several times, with hope in my heart, only to be let down by the sluggishly-executed action and ceaseless fan service. I'm glad there are people who enjoy it, but I'm never going to join their ranks. (I'll always go to the mat for "1941" however.)

Spielberg's heart wasn't in that movie, but he's made other misfires where you can tell they meant a great deal to him. These are the interesting failures. "Hook" is the least compelling of these because on-set difficulties caused him to lose his grip on the movie. But movies like "The Terminal," "Amistad" and "The BFG" are fascinating instances of a genius filmmaker failing to fully connect with promising material.

"Always" is probably his most puzzling movie, because it's beautifully crafted, mostly well-performed (the late Brad Johnson was hunky as hell, but he wasn't much of an actor) and frequently exciting. It's a remake of Victor Fleming's WWII romance "A Guy Named Joe," which stars Spencer Tracy as a bomber pilot who, after being killed on a mission, is sent back from heaven to be a guardian angel for his replacement (Van Johnson). This chore turns problematic when Johnson falls for the gal (Irene Dunne) Tracy left behind.

Spielberg's version, set in the world of aerial firefighting, places Richard Dreyfuss in the Tracy role opposite Holly Hunter, who's wooed by Johnson. It's not a great film, but it's definitely Spielberg's most lovable minor work, and it's currently streaming on Netflix.