Steven Spielberg Thinks This '80s Fantasy Movie Is His Most Underrated [SXSW]

The name "Steven Spielberg" is ubiquitous in the world of film, and it's impossible to imagine anyone who fancies themselves a fan of movies not having seen at least a half dozen of his films. This is the man who gave us "Jaws" and essentially invented the summer blockbuster in the process. The man who has been nominated for an Oscar in six different decades. And now, he's the man delivering an hour-long presentation months ahead of his upcoming film "Disclosure Day" at South By Southwest, encouraging audiences to give one of his most underseen films a second chance.

During Spielberg's SXSW panel, which /Film was in attendance for, the beloved director admitted, "I always fear if I look back too much I'll quit looking forward, and so I tend to just keep moving ahead." But with a body of work like his, it's impossible not to reflect on what came before. Moderator Sean Fennessey of The Big Picture podcast asked Spielberg which of his films he felt was the most underrated, and the legendary filmmaker cited a forgotten fantasy film from the 1980s that most critics have named as one of his worst.

"A film that I loved making and loved the story was a remake of a 1943 Victor Fleming picture called 'A Guy Named Joe,' [...] and I remade it with Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter, and John Goodman," he said. The film in question is called "Always," and the moment he said the title, the audience began to clap. Spielberg thanked them by noting, "I love the movie, I really do." After completely dominating the decade, "Always" hit theaters at the end of 1989, and Roger Ebert called the film "Spielberg's weakest film since '1941.'" But is "Always" worth another shot?