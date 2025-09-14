Steven Spielberg's Always Is A Remake Of A Much Better War Movie

When it comes to Hollywood cinema, the 1980s was Steven Spielberg's decade. He was just about everywhere, making critically and commercially successful crowd-pleasers that also notched up Academy Award nominations ("Raiders of the Lost Ark," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"), producing other box office hits like "Poltergeist," and founding Amblin Entertainment, a production company (itself named after a short film Spielberg once made) that churned out even more big moneymakers like "Gremlins" and "Back to the Future." Yet, for all his clout and undoubted artistic talent, there were still regular accusations of sentimentality. I tend to agree in some cases. I always preferred the more detached sense of wonder in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" than the tear-jerking of "E.T;" and, while Spielberg's direction was good enough to land "The Color Purple" a Best Picture nod at the Oscars, I suspect it was his mawkish treatment of the source material that prevented it from winning. Sentimental Steve also struck again at the end of the decade with "Always," a saccharine remake of a much better war movie.

Updating Victor Fleming's 1943 classic "A Guy Named Joe" to a modern setting, "Always" stars Richard Dreyfuss as Pete Sandich, a cocksure fire-fighting pilot whose habit of riding his luck causes concern for his girlfriend Dorinda (Holly Hunter) and best pal Al (John Goodman). Their worst fears come to pass as Pete perishes in a forest fire after heroically saving Al's life, but that's not the end for Pete. In the afterlife, he meets Hap (Audrey Hepburn in her final film role), a spirit guide who sends him back as a guardian angel to trainee pilot Ted Baker (Brad Johnson). Much to Pete's dismay, Ted starts falling for Dorinda, but he must put his own feelings aside when Ted is called away on a deadly rescue mission.

"Always" must have seemed like a sure-fire winner. It came about due to Spielberg and Dreyfuss's mutual love for "A Guy Named Joe," as the pair floated the idea of remaking it while shooting "Jaws." The movie has a lot going for it even beyond that, including a solid cast (apart from Johnson's bland love rival) and Spielberg confidently handling the big set pieces. And though it still made money at the box office, the movie was ultimately too maudlin for its own good and is generally regarded as one of Spielberg's worst pictures. Let's take a closer look at the original film and where it all went wrong for "Always."