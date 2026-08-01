Sci-Fi Author Andy Weir Has The Perfect Answer To The Star Trek Vs Star Wars Debate

More power to those who like to rigorously but, naturally, courteously and politely debate which is the superior landmark sci-fi franchise: "Star Trek" or "Star Wars." Personally? I don't feel the need. They've each had high highs and low lows over the decades, and it's a little absurd to pretend that they haven't both been shaped by commercial concerns. I'm also not against "Star Trek" projects going heavy on the action, although it's always worth remembering that "Star Trek" isn't really an action franchise at its core. Likewise, as much as it's associated with morally simplistic, pulpy cosmic adventures, the "Star Wars" galaxy thrives as a mirror for the real world.

Enter Andy Weir. The author of the smash-hit sci-fi novels "Project Hail Mary" and "The Martian" is a noted Trekkie, as evident by the sheer tonal and thematic overlap between his writing and the "Star Trek" property's progressive, optimistic vision of the future. At the same time, Weir has taken issue with the franchise for its social commentary (a view I do not agree with), and you kinda get the feeling he might be equally critical of any "Star Wars" projects that wear their politics on their sleeve. (Again, that's a hard disagree from me.) So, does he prefer one property over the other?

Yes ... and by that I mean that when BookBrowse asked Weir, "'Star Wars' or "Star Trek'?," he replied, "Doctor Who." It's a cheeky but not altogether surprising answer, given that the man has admitted to writing "Doctor Who" fan-fiction in lieu of him getting to work on the British sci-fi institution in a formal capacity. What's interesting, though, is that the "Doctor Who" property arguably does represent a comfy nexus point between the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" franchises in a creative sense.