Before Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir Wrote Fan Fiction For A Long-Running Sci-Fi Series

It may be predictable that author Andy Weir, the writer of the hit novels "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary," is a Whovian. I mean, it seems logical. The writer's good humor, intellect, and clear passion for the scientific realities embedded in the sci-fi genre suggest he would also be a fan of the long-running British series "Doctor Who." He was either going to be a Whovian, a Trekkie, or both. All the best nerds are either Whovians or Trekkies.

"Doctor Who," for those unlucky enough not to know about it, is a sci-fi series that debuted on BBC1 way back in 1963 and concerns the efforts of the unnamed Doctor, a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey. The Doctor is a bemused traveler who soars through the space-time continuum in a time machine called a Tardis. The Tardis just happens to look like a British police box and, thanks to advanced alien technology, is much larger on the inside than on the outside. The Doctor typically sails about with a companion or two from Earth and likes to visit historical figures as well as distant planets.

Time Lords are able to regenerate; that is, when one body dies, he simply respawns as a new person. This has allowed nearly 20 actors, of different ages, races, and genders, to play the same role over the decades. As of this writing, there have been 892 episodes of "Doctor Who." Sadly, many of the earlier episodes are missing.

Andy Weir talked about his "Doctor Who" obsession a year ago on the video podcast "A Night In," and he pointed out the Tardis he keeps in his office. He is not shy about his love of "Doctor Who," and even wrote fan fiction about it.