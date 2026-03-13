Two Lost Doctor Who Episodes Have Been Discovered In True Miracle For Sci-Fi Fans

When you've been around as long as the Doctor, it can be hard to keep track of all your adventures. That's as true in the "Doctor Who" universe as it is in our own. Quite infamously, the BBC has lost well over 100 episodes of "Doctor Who," most of them dating back to the earliest seasons of the seminal British sci-fi TV series (which premiered in 1963). As of today, though, we can declare that at least two of those episodes have been recovered in what's no less than the sort of miracle the Doctor themself would be pleased at pulling off.

According to the BBC, the episodes in question were recovered in a cardboard box from a "ramshackle" collection of vintage media. Titled "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," said episodes were both written by Terry Nation — the legendary "Doctor Who" scribe who created the Doctor's most iconic villains, i.e. the genocidal cyborgs (and rolling trash bins on wheels) that are the Daleks — and aired on November 13 and November 27, 1965, respectively. The episode that aired between them, "Day of Armageddon," was also recovered in 2004 (as noted in the Beeb's report).

Together, these three episodes form the first quarter of "The Daleks' Master Plan," the fourth arc of the third season of "Doctor Who." True to its name, this 12-episode storyline saw William Hartnell's First Doctor and his companions at the time, the futuristic space pilot Steven Taylor (Peter Purves) and Katarina (Adrienne Hill), a handmaid to the Trojan high priestess Cassandra, trying to stop the Daleks from building a super weapon. Hill, sadly, passed away in 1997 (with Hartnell having passed away all the way back in 1975), but Purves is still alive and has now seen the rediscovered episodes for himself.