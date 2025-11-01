Why Doctor Who's Disney Partnership Ended After 21 Episodes

"Doctor Who" boasts one of the most passionate and loyal fanbases in entertainment, one that expanded significantly when Russell T. Davies took over showrunning duties in 2005. I always found it odd that Disney thought it could build it out further, if only because the Davies iteration had been readily available to people all over the world via broadcast and streaming prior to Disney's BBC deal, but I was hopeful that one of the smarter sci-fi series out there could catch on with more mainstream viewers.

While one Disney source told The Times of London that "a lot of marketing muscle" was put into making the show a worldwide success, one "Doctor Who" insider refuted this to Deadline. "The writing has been on the wall for ages," they said. "There has been a complete lack of enthusiasm over at Disney."

Some of this could be attributed to the timing of the deal, which was struck before Bob Iger returned to the studio. Iger immediately curtailed spending, which Deadline claims impacted "Doctor Who," as there was already a sense that the company had spent too much money ($8.5 million) on the show's budget. The series' fortunes were further jeopardized due to its poor performance on Disney+, where it failed to register so much as a blip on the streaming charts compiled by Nielsen and Luminate. Even worse, the show shed one million viewers in the UK between Jodie Whitaker's final season and Gatwa's first.

Which brings us to the one explanation for the Disney+ run's failure that should anger anyone with a conscience.