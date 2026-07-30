Why Tombstone From Spider-Man: Brand New Day Looks So Familiar
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We've been talking a lot about the decline of superhero movies — and for good reason. It's a very real thing! It's just that no one bothered to tell our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man that the spandex party is over. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is poised to be a billion-dollar blockbuster, and, unlike most recent superhero flicks, it's a hit with the critics (currently holding a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score). /Film's Jeremy Mathai says it's Tom Holland's "best outing yet" as the webslinger.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who did splendid work for Marvel Studios with 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," this installment introduces some splashy new characters. There's at least one mystery character that we won't spoil here, and Frank Castle aka "The Punisher" (Jon Bernthal) brings his brand of bullet-whizzing brand of mayhem to the proceedings. Plus, Mac Gargan aka Scorpion (Michael Mando) returns to give Spidey a supervillain headache.
As usual, there some lesser-known Marvel characters make brief appearances to perhaps tease bigger roles in the films to come. One of the most intriguing cameos comes from Lonnie Lincoln aka Tombstone, a hulking, super-strong crime boss with near-indestructible skin. He's played by Marvin Jones III, who's best known to hip-hop fans as Krondon. If you're unfamiliar with his work, here's a brief primer on his career.
Krondon was a hip-hop star before he became a big, bad supervillain
The 50-year-old Krondon hails from South Central Los Angeles, where, in 2003, he founded the band Strong Arm Steady with Phil Da Agony and Mitchy Slick. They released four studio LPs between 2007 and 2012, with their sophomore effort, the Madlib-produced "In Search of Stoney Jackson," being the best by far. Krondon went on to put out four solo LPs and and an EP, but he hasn't released any new music since 2015.
For now, he's keeping busy as an actor. Fans of the DC television series "Black Lightning" know him as the formidable supervillain Tobias Whale. He wrecked shop on that show, so he was a natural for Tombstone, especially because, like the character, he's albino. We just get one scene where Tombstone menaces Spider-Man, but if the movies find a way to incorporate Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, it'd be unthinkable to not insert Krondon into that story. Here's hoping this comes to pass!