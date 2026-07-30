Why Tombstone From Spider-Man: Brand New Day Looks So Familiar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've been talking a lot about the decline of superhero movies — and for good reason. It's a very real thing! It's just that no one bothered to tell our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man that the spandex party is over. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is poised to be a billion-dollar blockbuster, and, unlike most recent superhero flicks, it's a hit with the critics (currently holding a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score). /Film's Jeremy Mathai says it's Tom Holland's "best outing yet" as the webslinger.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who did splendid work for Marvel Studios with 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," this installment introduces some splashy new characters. There's at least one mystery character that we won't spoil here, and Frank Castle aka "The Punisher" (Jon Bernthal) brings his brand of bullet-whizzing brand of mayhem to the proceedings. Plus, Mac Gargan aka Scorpion (Michael Mando) returns to give Spidey a supervillain headache.

As usual, there some lesser-known Marvel characters make brief appearances to perhaps tease bigger roles in the films to come. One of the most intriguing cameos comes from Lonnie Lincoln aka Tombstone, a hulking, super-strong crime boss with near-indestructible skin. He's played by Marvin Jones III, who's best known to hip-hop fans as Krondon. If you're unfamiliar with his work, here's a brief primer on his career.