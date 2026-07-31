This 2026 Comedy Aims To Anger Everyone — And Explore Gen Z In The Process

In the immortal words of George Michael, "Sex is something that we should do. Sex is something for me and you. Sex is natural, sex is good. Not everybody does it, but everybody should." These lyrics from his controversial hit single "I Want Your Sex" exemplify the beating heart at the core of New Queer Cinema pioneer Gregg Araki's latest feature film of the same name, his first in over a decade. Araki's work has been somewhat synonymous with the Gen X and Millennial audiences that made them their identities, but "I Want Your Sex" is speaking directly to Gen Z. It's a sermon cloaked in a leather harness from one of pop culture's most provocative elder statesmen begging the Youth of America to stop talking about the hypotheticals of sex and intimacy with strangers you meet in Discord servers and actually go out there and experience the complexities of life — the titillating and the heartbreaking.

Araki himself is a baby boomer, but there's clear empathy for the younger generations raised in a surveillance state. At the same time, he rightfully points out that even though it sucks that everyone is seemingly recording everything everyone does at every given moment, the best way to combat the constant threat of shame is to become shameless. None of us feel truly seen despite being constantly observed, but there's liberation in hedonism, and lust is supposed to be destabilizing. A horny, campy hybrid of "Sunset Boulevard" and "Secretary" by way of Tex Avery cartoons for the post-#MeToo era, Araki and "Now Apocalypse" co-writer Karley Sciortino's script tells the story of pretentious provocateur artist Erika Tracy (a career-best Olivia Wilde) and her clueless, submissive, much-younger assistant, Elliot (a delightfully charming Cooper Hoffman) in an unethical relationship from mouthwateringly toxic sex-hell.