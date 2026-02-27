Pillion Star Harry Melling Explains One Intimate Act You Didn't See In The Film [Exclusive Interview]

The casting of Alexander Skarsgård for Ray makes complete sense because he's Alexander Skarsgård, but I cannot imagine anyone else playing Colin. What was it about him that made you go, "It has to be him. This is my Colin"?

Lighton: Well, it's funny you say that, because it was a similar thing. I mean, I didn't write with Harry in mind, but as soon as I started the casting process, he was the only person I could think of. You always draw up a shortlist, and Harry was at the top of the list. I couldn't think of anyone else, really, to put on the list who I thought would be a viable backup, and I think it's because Harry had proven through different roles he'd done that he was able to be incredibly magnetic and captivating to an audience, but in a way that was the antithesis of what I wanted from Ray. He could be magnetic in a way that wasn't macho or alpha, and that's a very rare quality on screen, I think.

It's all in the eyes. I love watching actors look at other people, and the way that you [Melling] look at Ray ... you did such a wonderful job.

Melling: Well, he's a lovely man to look at, so ... [laughs]

I don't even like men! And yet, looking at him, it's like, "Have I been wrong?" [laughs]

Melling: Maybe! [laughs]

So, counterculture sex communities are so stigmatized that I think that there is a responsibility for those telling these stories to not further that stigmatization, while also still being truthful to the story that these characters are having at the center. What do you think was the biggest challenge in ensuring that you were doing right by the real people who do live this way, while also keeping Ray and Colin's story honest?

Lighton: I think the biggest challenge for me was, I mean, it's sort of what you've just described. It was making sure that this story stayed the story of one dom-sub relationship that was complicated and didn't serve as the blueprint for a community, while simultaneously showing that it wasn't the blueprint for a community. I guess the way I ultimately sought to address that was by representing a variety of dom-sub relationships within the community, whilst still centering Ray and Colin's. And that's where building the bike gang around them emerged from, and doing that with people from the gay biker community and the kink community. So making sure that we had their input in telling their stories whilst also allowing Colin and Ray's to remain specific and individual and not like a kind of public service announcement.

Melling: Yeah, I think the fact that members of the GBMCC, which is the Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club, alongside some people that were in the kink scene locally to London, the fact that they were involved in the movie was so important. I think from an acting viewpoint, it was just super useful and helpful. If there was a question about, "How would one lean over this trestle table before an orgy scene?", they would be on hand to help us make sure that what we were presenting was true and was correct. So I'm so grateful that they were brave enough to get involved and to trust us, I guess, with this story. And I'm thrilled, it seems, that they seem thrilled with it as well.

Because it's very scary to act on screen, especially if you haven't done it before. It's a very intimidating thing to do, and they did it and then some. And to see them seemingly feel proud of the story that we told and the fact that this now exists in the world for people to see, I think it was a lovely moment to be a part of.