Alexander Skarsgard's Pillion Is Already 2026's Most Subversive Movie Thanks To One Decision

We're 15 years removed from Lady Gaga's anthemic "Born This Way" perpetuating the idea that queerness is a fixed state of being, and while that may be the reality for many, there are countless queer people who come to terms with their identity through physical exploration and lived experience. For many queer people, sexual and romantic experiences are not incidental to self-knowledge; they are catalytic, representing the moment queerness stops being abstract and becomes real. Harry Lighton's directorial feature debut, "Pillion," starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling, understands this on an innate level.

During a time when online discourse insists that sex scenes must either be sanitized into metaphor or rendered graphically enough to justify their existence, "Pillion" chooses a far more radical path. Colin (Harry Melling), an earnest parking ticket attendant and barbershop quartet member, meets a handsome, mysterious biker named Ray (Alexander Skarsgård) on Christmas Eve while on a date with another man. After Ray wordlessly tests Colin's willingness for submission by tossing coins on a bartop to see if he'll organize them to give to the bartender, he invites him to meet him on Christmas night. Colin expects this to be a traditional date, but Ray has a back-alley test of devotion planned instead. From the moment Ray lets down his zipper, Colin establishes his eager appetite to please. Ray then disappears for weeks, only to reemerge and invite Colin into a dom-sub relationship governed by rigid rules: Colin cooks, cleans, shops, and sleeps on the floor beside Ray's bed.

On paper, this dynamic sounds salacious, but "Pillion" is charming, romantic, and emotionally restrained. It trusts longing over spectacle and, in doing so, it rejects both reactionary moral panic and the shallow belief that explicitness is the only route to honesty.