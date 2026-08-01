The Michael Crichton Movie Everyone Forgets Came Out The Same Year As Jurassic Park

Author Michael Crichton began dabbling in movies as early as 1973 when he penned the screenplay for a little-seen movie called "Extreme Close-Up," a thriller about voyeurism. That same year, though, he also had a massive breakthrough when he wrote and directed the killer android movie "Westworld," a multimillion-dollar hit. That film was about human robots that had been programmed to entertain people at a futuristic history-themed amusement park, but which went haywire and started killing the guests. Given that Crichton would go on to write "Jurassic Park" in 1990, it's clear that killer amusement parks were a preferred motif of his.

Crichton wrote and directed four additional films after "Westworld" — "Coma," "The First Great Train Robbery," "Looker," and the cheesy "Runaway" — and directed one more, "Physical Evidence," before getting out of the directorial chain and heading back to his typewriter. This, of course, wasn't any sign of reduced success for the author; he continued to churn out blockbuster screenplays and bestselling novels until his death in 2008.

In 1993, the same year Crichton wrote the screenplay for Steven Spielberg's crackerjack adaptation of "Jurassic Park," he also had a major hit in the lesser-known movie "Rising Sun," directed by Philip Kaufman. Crichton adapted "Rising Sun" from his own 1992 novel, and it had a crackjerjack cast that included Wesley Snipes, Sean Connery, Harvey Keitel, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Steve Buscemi, and Tia Carrere, fresh off her fame from "Wayne's World."

"Rising Sun" is a murder mystery set in Los Angeles, wherein Snipes and Connery investigate the death of a sex worker in the newly opened building of a Japanese business consortium. The $40 million film was a huge success, making over $107 million at the box office.

This, despite not being a very good movie.