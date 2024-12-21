The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1973's Westworld Movie

As Hollywood adjusted to the whims and desires of Baby Boomer moviegoers heading into the 1970s, studios found themselves making fewer and fewer Westerns. Long one of the most reliably profitable genres, younger viewers who'd come of age rebelling against much of what their parents held dear were turned off by this continued mythologizing of how America pursued its manifest destiny. They rejected John Wayne, but turned out for Italian-produced Spaghetti Westerns, especially those starring Clint Eastwood. As a result, the only semi-traditional Hollywood Westerns Boomers would embrace tended to feature Eastwood in the starring role (e.g. "High Plains Drifter" and "The Outlaw Josey Wales").

One notable exception to the Eastwood rule was Michael Crichton's sci-fi/Western blend "Westworld." The 1973 film stars Richard Benjamin and James Brolin as a pair of buddies who take a vacation to an adult amusement park called Delos to live out their dreams of being gunslingers in the Old West. They get to ride into town on horses, get sloshed at the local saloon, sample the local brothel's bill of fare and, of course, get in a duel with a deadly quick-draw artist (Yul Brynner). They're having the time of their lives until the park's lifelike androids revolt against their programming and begin killing off the park's visitors. It's a nifty premise. Someone should make a television series out of it (and not unceremoniously cancel it).

It's been 51 years since "Westworld" did bang-up business at the U.S. box office (thus spawning a decidedly less entertaining sequel called "Futureworld"), so you probably won't be surprised to learn that much of its cast is no longer with us (if you were sentient in the 1980s, you'll never forget Yul Brynner's posthumous anti-smoking commercial). But three of the films principals are still very much alive and kicking, so let's give them a big Delos shoutout!