The Thomas Crown Affair Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Remakes The Classic Thriller
If you enjoy watching sexy people commit sexy crimes (and who doesn't?), then do I have the movie for you. Michael B. Jordan's "The Thomas Crown Affair" is the second remake of director Norman Jewison's original 1968 heist film touchstone after John McTiernan remade the flick in 1999. That movie cast Pierce Brosnan as its extremely wealthy titular art thief opposite Rene Russo as the insurance investigator tasked with capturing him, only for the pair to create some serious sparks over the course of their cat-and-mouse game. It also features an all-timer of a needle-drop, cleverly deploying the Nina Simone classic "Sinnerman" during its climax.
Jordan himself is playing Thomas Crown in his reboot, which he's directing from a script credited to Drew Pearce ("Iron Man 3," "The Fall Guy") and Jason Hall ("American Sniper," "Gran Turismo"). The Oscar-winning "Black Panther" and "Sinners" star displayed some real skills behind the camera with his feature directorial debut on 2023's "Creed III," so the hope is that he and a pretty fantastic cast that also includes Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurri, and Kenneth Branagh can bring some flair to this old tale of crook-meets-crime-buster. You can check out its trailer above.
Michael B. Jordan brings on the smoothness in The Thomas Crown Affair
Now that's hot. More of a mood-setter than anything else, this trailer paints Michael B. Jordan's "The Thomas Crown Affair" as a suave, sensual good time, with lots of shots of Jordan as the film's namesake either strutting around looking like the world's coolest thief or having loads of sexual tension with Adria Arjona as one of the law-abiding folks trying (sorta) to take him down. The movie was shot by cinematographer Bradford Young of "Selma," "Arrival," and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" fame, and he and Jordan appear to have embraced a slick, sweltering visual style that feels wholly fitting for the subject matter.
Besides Arjona, who was (in my opinion) the true standout of Richard Linklater's romantic crime comedy flick "Hit Man," the trailer also provides a glimpse at Kenneth Branagh's character squaring off with Jordan's Thomas Crown in a car race (and, not so subtly, a d**k-measuring contest, by the look of it). If that means we're getting the Oscar-winner in hammy villain mode à la his turn in Christopher Nolan's "Tenent," then that's fine by me. Theatrical Branagh is usually the best Branagh, as evidenced by his work on his Agatha Christie/Hercule Poirot movies.
"The Thomas Crown Affair" arrives in theaters on March 5, 2027.