The Thomas Crown Affair Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Remakes The Classic Thriller

Now that's hot. More of a mood-setter than anything else, this trailer paints Michael B. Jordan's "The Thomas Crown Affair" as a suave, sensual good time, with lots of shots of Jordan as the film's namesake either strutting around looking like the world's coolest thief or having loads of sexual tension with Adria Arjona as one of the law-abiding folks trying (sorta) to take him down. The movie was shot by cinematographer Bradford Young of "Selma," "Arrival," and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" fame, and he and Jordan appear to have embraced a slick, sweltering visual style that feels wholly fitting for the subject matter.

Besides Arjona, who was (in my opinion) the true standout of Richard Linklater's romantic crime comedy flick "Hit Man," the trailer also provides a glimpse at Kenneth Branagh's character squaring off with Jordan's Thomas Crown in a car race (and, not so subtly, a d**k-measuring contest, by the look of it). If that means we're getting the Oscar-winner in hammy villain mode à la his turn in Christopher Nolan's "Tenent," then that's fine by me. Theatrical Branagh is usually the best Branagh, as evidenced by his work on his Agatha Christie/Hercule Poirot movies.

"The Thomas Crown Affair" arrives in theaters on March 5, 2027.