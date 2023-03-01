Creed 3 Director And Star Michael B. Jordan On Taking Big New Swings With The Franchise [Exclusive Interview]

As a first-time director, what was shooting the fight sequences like for you? I myself would go crazy thinking about the logistics of not just the camera choreography, but the physical choreography and what you want to say, because each fight has a distinctive feel and a story to it.

Yeah. I would say pre-production really helped me out a lot to arc out the fights. Each fight, I wanted to feel slightly different in an homage to the boxing culture and the sport of boxing. So I really wanted to get into the smarts and the intelligence of boxing in the first fight to really lock into Adonis, like, "Okay, he's playing chess out there." He's literally, he's laying traps. And just the sweet science of that, I wanted to show that. And a little anime influence in there, just kind of start laying the breadcrumbs to so I can earn that last fight kind of void that we took them to.

The second fight, it was a little bit more brutal, more intense. I wanted to show different injuries that boxers could sustain; the eye we've seen, the nose and all this stuff. We've seen all the broken bones, but I just wanted to show things differently. But then also the brutality and the kind of violence that can come into it, especially through [the Damian] character. And I think that fit very well.

Then the last fight was a mixture of both. It's the most intimate fight, so it had to feel exciting, dynamic, and very emotional. And that was a real nod to my anime love where I put in a lot of those nuggets, especially within those montage rounds of them revisiting the childhood trauma. So I think between that, and once I arced that out, we got those things down.

Learning the choreography is something that comes natural to me at this stage in the game. So just working that through was very freeing. But then also being able to direct while I'm in the ring in real time without having to yell, "Cut!" I can keep things moving. So it saved me a lot of time and I was able to direct as I was boxing. So that was a fun new tool that I never could do before. So I was like, "Oh, wow, I can do this? This is kind of cool! Let's do it again." So that kind of gave us a lot of momentum and we made up a lot of time in doing that as well.