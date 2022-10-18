Why Michael B. Jordan Is Making His Directorial Debut With Creed III

To say that Michael B. Jordan has had a lengthy career full of hits and achievements would be an understatement. Considering how long he's been around in the industry, it might come as a bit of a surprise that he had yet to pursue directing – after all, many actors end up behind the camera at some point in their careers, putting to use the skills they've accumulated over the years.

However, it's not that Jordan has never considered directing before. It's simply that he was waiting for the right movie to direct, and that has finally come in the form of "Creed III," the third entry in the "Rocky" spinoff franchise that has earned critical and commercial acclaim. During the press conference for the film's official trailer premiere, he talked about how long he's wanted to direct after being in front of the cameras for most of his life.

"I think growing up on set in an industry for over 20 years, I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell the story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision," Jordan said.

So, why specifically "Creed III"? The answer is simple; he had been with the character for so long that he began to understand the right stories to take him in. After seven years of playing Adonis Creed, Jordan decided to take his story into his own hands.