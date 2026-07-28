Emmy Rossum's 2026 Crime Series On Hulu Is An Absolute Must-Watch

Elizabeth Meriwether is one of television's most interesting storytellers. Known by most as the creator of "New Girl," Meriwether has spent the last several years trading network sitcom comfort comedies for thorny, nuanced examinations of womanhood and power in shows like "The Dropout" and "Dying for Sex." Her latest is a crime thriller loosely inspired by the mostly-forgotten 1987 pseudo-noir film "Black Widow," but uses the obscure piece of IP as a vehicle to tell a much angrier and far more relevant tale of systemic sexual violence and revenge with "Furious." Emmy Rossum, in her best role since Fiona Gallagher on "Shameless," plays FBI agent Alice Black, a former NYPD detective escaping an abusive relationship with a fellow police officer who's drawn into the overdose death of a billionaire heir when she rightfully realizes his death was the act of a serial killer.

The original "Black Widow" centered on a serial killer marrying wealthy men and killing them for their fortunes, but "Furious" only keeps the skeleton of that premise. Here, the killer is Catherine (Lola Petticrew), a survivor of human trafficking who changes identities to infiltrate the lives of wealthy, predatory men before killing them. She's not motivated by greed, but by revenge — hunting the rich, powerful men connected to the sex trafficking ring that victimized her as a teenager.

On the surface, "Furious" appears like a cat-and-mouse procedural, but the true story is a look at the ways women are consistently failed by the institutions that are supposed to keep us safe. It is both among the best crime shows in TV history, and a messy, complex examination of the psychological toll when an all-consuming revenge plot turns into calculated vengeance.