How To Watch Evil Dead Burn At Home
Sébastien Vaniček's "Evil Dead Burn" may not have neared the $147 million worldwide box office of Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise," but a $64 million gross against a $20 million budget is enough to qualify it as a success. More importantly, critics generally liked the film (it holds a 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes), with /Film's Chris Evangelista calling it "a bloody good time."
Look, the "Evil Dead" franchise has been around since 1981, so you know quite well whether these gleefully gory films are for you. If love dismemberments, exploding viscera, and the swallowing of eyeballs, I can assure you that "Evil Dead Burn" will gross you out in delightfully inventive fashion. It's a worthy follow-up to Vaniček's 2023 creep-fest "Infested," and, like "Evil Dead Rise," manages to inject some mean-spirited fun into the Deadite proceedings.
And since we live in an age of depressingly short theatrical windows, you'll be able to watch "Evil Dead Burn" at home less than a month after its July 10 U.S. release. It's just been announced that the film will make its digital premiere on August 4. If, however, you can be a little patient, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD releases are due on September 22, 2026. Trust me, gorehounds, this is one you'll be watching more than once. Wait for the physical media release.
So what makes "Evil Dead Burn" a must-own?
The Deadites will begin possessing your home this August when Evil Dead Burn hits Digital
Vaniček's "Evil Dead" installment is a different kind of family affair than "Evil Dead Rise." The grisly fun starts with Will Price (George Pullar) burning to death in his car after crashing into Deadite Jessica (Greta van den Brink) from "Evil Dead Rise." When the family gathers for Will's cremation, there's mad tension in the air due to the parents blaming Will's widow Alice (Souheila Yacoub) for his death (they'd gotten in a fight prior to his fatal encounter with Jessica). Tension quickly turns to terror when Will's father Edgar (Erroll Shand) makes the poor decision to share a moment with his dead son before he's turned to ashes. Will busts through his coffin and wounds his father. Edgar returns to the family lake house where, literally, all hell breaks loose.
Vaniček doesn't do anything revolutionary with the franchise created by Sam Raimi 45 years ago, but he's clearly happy to be working in this universe. He strikes a fairly comfortable tonal balance, though I must caution you that his savage sense of humor may not be to your liking. There is one scene in particular that is sure to upset sensitive viewers.
We're two years away from "Evil Dead Wrath," which will be directed by Francis Galluppi. His debut feature, "The Last Stop in Yuma County," is a nifty crime flick, so maybe we're about to get our first noir-ish "Evil Dead" movie. In the meantime, you've got the ceaseless bloodletting of "Evil Dead Burn" to tide you over.