How To Watch Evil Dead Burn At Home

Sébastien Vaniček's "Evil Dead Burn" may not have neared the $147 million worldwide box office of Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise," but a $64 million gross against a $20 million budget is enough to qualify it as a success. More importantly, critics generally liked the film (it holds a 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes), with /Film's Chris Evangelista calling it "a bloody good time."

Look, the "Evil Dead" franchise has been around since 1981, so you know quite well whether these gleefully gory films are for you. If love dismemberments, exploding viscera, and the swallowing of eyeballs, I can assure you that "Evil Dead Burn" will gross you out in delightfully inventive fashion. It's a worthy follow-up to Vaniček's 2023 creep-fest "Infested," and, like "Evil Dead Rise," manages to inject some mean-spirited fun into the Deadite proceedings.

And since we live in an age of depressingly short theatrical windows, you'll be able to watch "Evil Dead Burn" at home less than a month after its July 10 U.S. release. It's just been announced that the film will make its digital premiere on August 4. If, however, you can be a little patient, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD releases are due on September 22, 2026. Trust me, gorehounds, this is one you'll be watching more than once. Wait for the physical media release.

So what makes "Evil Dead Burn" a must-own?