Children Of Blood And Bone Trailer Brings Tomi Adeyemi's Fantasy Sensation To The Screen

Tomi Adeyemi was only 25 years old when she became an instant literary powerhouse with the 2018 publication of her Young Adult fantasy novel "Children of Blood and Bone." The book debuted at the top of The New York Times' YA bestseller list, and spawned two wildly successful sequels, "Children of Virtue and Vengeance" and "Children of Anguish and Anarchy." The third book closed out the trilogy, so Adeyemi doesn't have fans berating her for leaving her story unfinished. Take that, George R.R. Martin!

The novels are set in the fictional country of Orïsha, which is ruled by the brutally oppressive King Saran. The land is made up of the magic-conjuring divîners and the non-magical kosidán. Saran was able to attain absolute power when he found out how to shut off the divîners' magic, which allowed him to slaughter those he viewed as a threat to his rule. One of his victims was the mother of Zélie Adebola, who has turned into a powerful young conjurer herself, and she is determined to overthrow the tyrant.

You could call this a Harry Potter riff, but J.K. Rowling's series drew inspiration from numerous other sources. Besides, Adeyemi's books are much more concerned with issues of class and race, which makes it far more relevant in this day and age.

It took years for Hollywood to get "Children of Blood and Bone" to the big screen, but the great Gina Prince-Bythewood got it over the finish line, and the first trailer is finally here. Though there's a touch of controversy surrounding the production, who can say no to a cast that includes Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Amandla Stenberg, Cynthia Erivo and other major stars? How does it look? Watch the trailer above.